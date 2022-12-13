Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 25,600 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.87.

Comcast Stock Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $36.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.32. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

