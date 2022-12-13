Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Biogen makes up about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Biogen news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biogen Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $321.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $218.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

Shares of BIIB opened at $290.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.20. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $311.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $283.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. Biogen’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

