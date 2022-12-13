Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.1% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 103.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 136.0% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 203 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 124.3% in the second quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 284.6% in the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.27.

QCOM stock opened at $127.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day moving average is $129.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.93 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. Equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.