Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $2,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Atkore in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 9,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atkore

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $287,181.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,470.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $350,699 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atkore Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATKR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Atkore in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Atkore in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $122.58 on Tuesday. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $126.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.14.

Atkore Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

