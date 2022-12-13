Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 65,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 59,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $86.84 on Tuesday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $87.78. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,124,774. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,708 shares of company stock worth $11,937,916 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.20.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

