Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BERY. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BERY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Berry Global Group news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $15,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.52 and a 12-month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Further Reading

