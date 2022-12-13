Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 5,400 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at $7,720,283.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $56.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

