ICON (ICX) Price Tops $0.17 on Top Exchanges

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 12th. ICON has a total market capitalization of $159.22 million and $3.94 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001010 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ICON has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.17475171 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $3,741,981.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

