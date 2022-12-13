IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Sets New 1-Year High at $245.35

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $245.35 and last traded at $244.29, with a volume of 7113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $240.01.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IDEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their target price on IDEX to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. DA Davidson upped their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on IDEX from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.75.
IDEX Stock Up 1.2 %
The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.08.
IDEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.79%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total transaction of $42,529.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Livingston Satterthwaite sold 3,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.69, for a total value of $684,771.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,634.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,766 shares of company stock worth $2,097,044 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading
