IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up 1.8% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $13,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.6% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 4.1 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $17.30 on Tuesday, hitting $440.41. The company had a trading volume of 7,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,830. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.06 and a 12-month high of $664.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $370.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.