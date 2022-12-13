IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) Shares Down 23.3%

IGS Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Rating) shares were down 23.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 203 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

IGS Capital Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia.

