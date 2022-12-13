Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Short Interest Down 79.4% in November

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 706,100 shares, a decrease of 79.4% from the November 15th total of 3,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 618,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMGO shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Cowen cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush cut shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,060,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,759,000 after purchasing an additional 212,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,262,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,000 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $57,256,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,517,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,703,000 after purchasing an additional 18,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,236,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,606,000 after purchasing an additional 229,065 shares during the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IMGO traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 435,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,623. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -19.48 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.05.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

