Immutable X (IMX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $249.77 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. Immutable X has a market capitalization of $249.77 million and $9.41 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Immutable X has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001969 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.54 or 0.00515402 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $900.90 or 0.05072149 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000221 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,424.03 or 0.30537812 BTC.
Immutable X Token Profile
Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com.
Immutable X Token Trading
