Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,365 ($29.01).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,325 ($28.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,350 ($28.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.67) price target on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,350 ($28.83) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($28.22) target price on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of LON IMB opened at GBX 2,059 ($25.26) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,249.09. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,434.23 ($17.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,185 ($26.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,071.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,933.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 49.31 ($0.60) per share. This represents a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $21.27. Imperial Brands’s payout ratio is 84.55%.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

