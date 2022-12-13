Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.70.

NYSE:IR opened at $54.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.45. Ingersoll Rand has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $62.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.02.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.82%.

In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

