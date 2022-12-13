Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Tops $1.64 on Exchanges

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Injective Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.64 or 0.00009199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $119.99 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00529169 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $905.60 or 0.05191919 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,468.84 or 0.31353552 BTC.

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol’s genesis date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

