InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

Shares of TSE:IPO opened at C$2.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$258.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2.03. InPlay Oil has a 12 month low of C$1.61 and a 12 month high of C$5.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.21 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.30.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$56.99 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About InPlay Oil

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of InPlay Oil in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Stories

