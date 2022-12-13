Inscription Capital LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,513 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,922,665 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $263,713,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,624 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 11.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 393,646 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $53,993,000 after purchasing an additional 39,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.70.

Walt Disney Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE DIS opened at $96.71 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $176.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.