Inscription Capital LLC Buys 10,892 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,830 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,892 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the first quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $38.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $161.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

