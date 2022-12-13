Inscription Capital LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 886 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $53.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $48.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $301.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

