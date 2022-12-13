Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 24,473 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 218.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,473 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 57.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Phillips 66 by 11.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,413,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,549,000 after acquiring an additional 248,009 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the second quarter worth about $467,000. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 138.2% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 15,648 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $123.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.30. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $1.64. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.