Inscription Capital LLC Purchases 31,256 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1,743.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 0.8% of Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in 3M by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in 3M by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after buying an additional 10,105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 184.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 39,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of 3M by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 12,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $129.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $181.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.