Inscription Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Inscription Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,009 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Inscription Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Inscription Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust worth $5,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 141.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,985,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,683,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,783,000 after purchasing an additional 284,729 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 43.0% in the second quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 2,216,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,210,000 after purchasing an additional 666,762 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,071,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,909,000 after purchasing an additional 122,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,284,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,668,000 after purchasing an additional 73,410 shares in the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust alerts:

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GSG stock opened at $20.59 on Tuesday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.41.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.