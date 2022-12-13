Inscription Capital LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 68.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 52.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 71.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $126.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.81. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.66 and a twelve month high of $141.92.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.60%.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lifted their target price on Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.42.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

