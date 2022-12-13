Inscription Capital LLC Takes $7.63 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Church & Dwight makes up approximately 1.4% of Inscription Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 34,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.8% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $82.31 on Tuesday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $105.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.