Insider Buying: ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) Director Buys 9,000 Shares of Stock

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO – Get Rating) Director Larry Hendricks purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $13,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares in the company, valued at $19,180.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ClearOne Price Performance

NASDAQ CLRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,640. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ClearOne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.63.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Featured Articles

