Insider Buying: Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN) Director Buys 22,500 Shares of Stock

Extendicare Inc (TSE:EXE.UN – Get Rating) Director Sandra Lynn Hanington acquired 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.69 per share, with a total value of C$150,567.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$170,643.45.

Extendicare Stock Performance

Extendicare Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$6.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.90.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc (Extendicare) is a provider of post-acute and long-term senior care services. The Company offering post-acute, rehabilitative therapies and long-term care through its network of owned and operated senior care centers that include nursing centers in the United States and nursing centers in Canada.

