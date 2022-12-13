Insider Buying: FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Insider Purchases 5,700 Shares of Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) insider W Matthew Tonn bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,235.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,470.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
FreightCar America Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,724. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.
FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have commented on RAIL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FreightCar America to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
About FreightCar America
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
