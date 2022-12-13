Insider Buying: FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL) Insider Purchases 5,700 Shares of Stock

FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) insider W Matthew Tonn bought 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $20,235.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 170,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,470.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.56. 6 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,724. FreightCar America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $6.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.05.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FreightCar America

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in FreightCar America in the third quarter worth $50,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FreightCar America by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in FreightCar America by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 33,005 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 1,210.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FreightCar America by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,128,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,211,000 after buying an additional 249,825 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on RAIL. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FreightCar America to $6.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut FreightCar America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

About FreightCar America

(Get Rating)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.