Insider Buying: Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG) Insider Purchases 254,870 Shares of Stock

Latrobe Magnesium Limited (ASX:LMG – Get Rating) insider Michelle Blackburn purchased 254,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$19,624.99 ($13,260.13).
Latrobe Magnesium Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.61, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.01.
About Latrobe Magnesium
