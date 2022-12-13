Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) CEO Sells 373,668 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $3,945,934.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Arash Adam Foroughi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $3,878,663.46.
- On Wednesday, December 7th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,666 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $4,043,066.12.
- On Monday, December 5th, Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $4,928,667.73.
APP traded up $0.34 on Monday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,095,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,750. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $98.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.52 and a beta of 1.66.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Tiger Global Management LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at $96,920,000. NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter worth about $120,999,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.
