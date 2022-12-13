Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 63,090 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 63,090 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.46, for a total transaction of $7,410,551.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,216,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of AN stock traded up $0.82 on Monday, hitting $117.06. 893,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,205. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $135.57.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 35.9% in the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 54.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 21.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AutoNation (AN)
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- Two Blue Chip Health Companies The Institutions Are Buying
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
- Here’s What to Expect for the S&P 500 in 2023
- Can Bilibili be the Chinese Version of YouTube?
Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.