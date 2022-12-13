Insider Selling: Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Insider Sells 23,083 Shares of Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 23,083 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $579,152.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,607,239.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Up 3.6 %

Build-A-Bear Workshop stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.96. 330,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.98. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.47 and a 52 week high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.87.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,321,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the third quarter valued at approximately $657,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes, accessories, and other toy and novelty items.

