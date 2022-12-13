Insider Selling: CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells C$23,000.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$23,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 883,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$203,243.18.

Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Darwin Lloyd Mcintyre sold 50,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total value of C$15,000.00.

CWC Energy Services Price Performance

CVE:CWC opened at C$0.23 on Tuesday. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.15 and a 12 month high of C$0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30. The firm has a market cap of C$115.29 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

CWC Energy Services Company Profile

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It also provides completion, maintenance, workover, and well decommissioning services; and equipment and related services.

