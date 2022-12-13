Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 946 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.86, for a total transaction of $223,123.56. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,742,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,769,537,698.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $233.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $231.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.82. Morningstar, Inc. has a one year low of $207.11 and a one year high of $350.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $468.20 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

MORN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Morningstar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Morningstar by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Morningstar by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Morningstar by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Morningstar by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,516 shares during the period. 54.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

