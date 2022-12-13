Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 7,395 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Phreesia alerts:

On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26.

Phreesia Price Performance

Shares of PHR stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 662,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $45.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Phreesia

PHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink upgraded Phreesia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.