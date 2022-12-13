Insider Selling: Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) CFO Sells 7,395 Shares of Stock

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 7,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $234,939.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,448,284.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Randy Rasmussen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 9th, Randy Rasmussen sold 9,934 shares of Phreesia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $301,894.26.
Phreesia Price Performance
Shares of PHR stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.11. 662,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,566. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $45.83.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Trading of Phreesia
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 154.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 42.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 16.4% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 85.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Phreesia by 610.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
