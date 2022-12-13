Insider Selling: PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Director Sells 7,281 Shares of Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Blake D. Moret sold 7,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $900,514.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,705,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,043,078.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PTC stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 825,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,571. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.55 and a 52 week high of $133.14. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.15.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. PTC had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $507.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.19 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PTC to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

