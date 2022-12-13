Insider Selling: Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX) Director Sells 234,500 Shares of Stock

Vital Energy Inc. (CVE:VUX – Get Rating) Director Fang Chen sold 234,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.40, for a total transaction of C$94,269.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 817,974 shares in the company, valued at C$328,825.55.

Fang Chen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Fang Chen sold 200,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.37, for a total transaction of C$73,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Fang Chen sold 100,000 shares of Vital Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.33, for a total transaction of C$33,300.00.

Shares of VUX traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.39. 202,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,542. Vital Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.11 and a 1-year high of C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.36. The stock has a market cap of C$31.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41.

Vital Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Western Canada. The company primarily holds a 50% working interest in the Gull Lake project that includes 9 wells producing crude oil from the Roseray, Cantuar, and Upper Shaunavon formations located in Saskatchewan.

