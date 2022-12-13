INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 292,600 shares, an increase of 113.4% from the November 15th total of 137,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On INSU Acquisition Corp. III
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIII. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III by 737.6% during the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,090 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.43% of the company’s stock.
INSU Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance
Shares of IIII stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.08. 48,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,412. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.93.
About INSU Acquisition Corp. III
INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
