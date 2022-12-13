Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.12

Insurance Australia Group Limited (ASX:IAGPD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insurance Australia Group Limited underwrites general insurance products and provides investment management services in Australia and New Zealand. It offers personal and commercial insurance products, including bicycle, comprehensive motor, commercial and motor fleet, commercial property and liability, construction and engineering, consumer credit, compulsory third party, directors and officers, extended warranty, farm, crop, livestock, home and contents, income protection, marine, veteran, vintage and classic car, boat, caravan, travel, life, professional indemnity, public and product liability, security, workers' compensation, motor vehicle, business, and rural and horticultural, as well as reinsurance.

