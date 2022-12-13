inSure DeFi Price Down 4.3% Over Last 7 Days (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 12th. In the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar. inSure DeFi has a total market capitalization of $53.49 million and approximately $905,999.81 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One inSure DeFi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

inSure DeFi Token Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net.

inSure DeFi Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00200903 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $406,901.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

