Intersect Capital LLC Acquires 624 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. W Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $284,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,409,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,233,886,000 after purchasing an additional 297,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IWD opened at $155.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.00. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

