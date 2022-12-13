Intersect Capital LLC Buys 1,269 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Summit Global Investments raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.5% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 100,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hologic by 8.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Hologic by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,433,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,648,000 after purchasing an additional 80,218 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hologic by 92.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,274,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,349,000 after purchasing an additional 611,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total transaction of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX stock opened at $75.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $80.49. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.92.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

