Intersect Capital LLC Buys 758 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,578,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,456,425,000 after purchasing an additional 38,567 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $941,140,000 after purchasing an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after acquiring an additional 67,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after acquiring an additional 84,947 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Northcoast Research raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.23.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $363.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $349.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $369.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.72. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $299.41 and a twelve month high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.60%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

