Intersect Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises 0.9% of Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.87.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $182.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.33 and its 200 day moving average is $181.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

