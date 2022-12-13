Intersect Capital LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $973,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 172.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $535.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $518.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $489.44. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $364.62 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.66%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.