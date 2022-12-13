Intersect Capital LLC Has $9.02 Million Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. CrowdStrike makes up about 2.7% of Intersect Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 99.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 100.0% during the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,610,589 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRWD. Atlantic Securities started coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Macquarie began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $234.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.97.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $118.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.71 and its 200-day moving average is $166.38. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $242.00.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

