Intersect Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Intersect Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in Danaher by 13,959.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,955,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927,034 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Danaher by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Danaher by 23,726.6% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 791,996 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 788,672 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its position in Danaher by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,806,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 718,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DHR opened at $273.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $331.23.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,141,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 18,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.72, for a total transaction of $5,201,823.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,141,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock valued at $10,550,749 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.17.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

