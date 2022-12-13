Intersect Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Intersect Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on KMB. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.62.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $137.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.04. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.88%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

