Intersect Capital LLC Sells 4,084 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Intersect Capital LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,084 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter worth $25,000. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.71.
Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $367.25 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $353.07 and its 200-day moving average is $327.91. The company has a market capitalization of $348.95 billion, a PE ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35.
Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.86%.
Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.
