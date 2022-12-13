Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 129,100 shares, a decrease of 57.0% from the November 15th total of 299,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF stock remained flat at $21.81 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,862. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $25.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.